Regarding Melanie Rodenbough’s letter concerning what the Bible has to say about homosexuality (Oct. 13): The Bible is very clear in its condemnation of homosexuality as sin. Homosexuality carried the death penalty in the Old Testament, and it is confirmed as a sin in the New Testament. The apparent premise that we don’t have any passages where the Lord Jesus condemned homosexuality as sin is irrelevant. We don’t have any passages where Jesus condemned bestiality, either, so apparently, that’s OK, too?
What we do have in Scripture is what Jesus did say: “I do always the things that please the Father. ... Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets; I am come not to destroy, but to fulfill. ...Till heaven and Earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no way pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.”
For the Christian, obedience to God’s Word is essential, calling sin what God calls sin. However, as Christians, we are to show love to those around us and testify to the salvation from sin found in personal faith in Jesus.
Tim Martin
Greensboro
