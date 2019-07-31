Congress is wisely seeking to give patients a break by tackling the problem of unexpected medical bills. But as with anything in the medical field, the important question is about side effects. And proposals that cap rates on reimbursements create more problems than they solve.
Side effects may include doctor shortages, especially in rural communities, as we have seen in California after that state capped out-of-network rates. Further side effects may include a shrinking number of in-network options, as insurance companies lower their costs and maximize their profits, thanks to the leverage this system gives them over doctors and hospitals.
While such proposals might have good intentions about taking the surprise out of medical billing, they would also make it more difficult for patients to see a doctor. We should look to proven solutions instead of trying to treat a sickness with a cure worse than the disease.
George Wass
Greensboro