How can the influence of the powerful NRA be countered?
I suggest that the numerous gun-safety groups and organizations across the country come together under a new, aggressive umbrella lobbying force: The National Gun Safety Association.
Such an association could be funded, on part, by socially responsible corporations whose CEOs have already appealed to Congress to do something to prevent gun violence.
Fight the big NRA donations to the Trump campaign and members of Congress.
Let’s make this gun-reform movement something Congress cannot ignore.
Susan Whitman
Greensboro
Do you mean that there needs to be an organization against the Second Amendment other than the Democratic Party?
So, you think an anti Second Amendment group is needed in addition to the Democratic Presidential candidates?
