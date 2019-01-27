The news that Bennett College may be dropped from SACS (the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) is devastating for those of us who value Bennett.
Should the college lose its accreditation it would be a terrific loss for the alumnae, students, but also for the community of Greensboro.
Bennett is a treasure, a unique institution, an integral part of Greensboro’s history. As one of only two historically black colleges for women in the country, Bennett gives Greensboro a distinction that should be cherished.
Today, women and people of color are again being made objects of derision. We must not let Bennett become a casualty of this attitude.
Bennett has an outstanding history, starting with its founding by emancipated slaves in 1873. The entire college contributed substantially to the civil rights movement and the opening of the city to all its citizens. Guests who have spoken from the pulpit at Bennett include Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
A community should not abandon its treasures, but should support them. Greensboro is special. We have contributed to the making of a more equitable world. Europe has its cathedrals, America has the Grand Canyon, and Greensboro has Bennett, a jewel of a campus. Please stand with Bennett.
Linda Brown
Greensboro
Social programs not the same as socialism
After 21 years of being a News & Record subscriber, I have written few letters. Janice Wangard’s Jan. 17 letter regarding socialism is so skewed (“By any other name, it is still socialism”), the impulse to reply is immense. There is a tremendous difference between socialism and social programs. Wangard can look up the definition of socialism, but social programs, like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and child tax-credit deductions for the working poor, are different.
Wangard probably receives Social Security and Medicare benefits, but apparently she is willing to relinquish these “Third World failures” to prove an erroneous point.
During the Great Depression, FDR initiated the New Deal, a social program effort that enabled unemployed workers work in the Works Program Administration and the Civilian Conservation Corps, giving temporary employment on construction projects and the national forests.
My grandparents suffered through the Depression as farmers, but never declared bankruptcy; working sharecroppers would lose their cabins and their meager farm produce. Our family is proud of that, even though they themselves went hungry.
Still working after 50-plus years, still paying into Social Security and Medicare, I don’t deny the value of social programs; apparently Wangard does. If so, she should please donate her benefits to the IRS.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Where are we today? Let me tell you a story.
Two young children asked their father for some food because they were hungry. The father went to the cupboard and saw there was no food. The father said, “Sorry, kids, we’re out of food and I cannot go shopping because I did not get paid for the work I did this month.”
The children said maybe you could call the president of our country and tell him we are hungry.
“That won’t work because he wants to spend money to build a wall — to keep other children and their families out of our country,” said the father.
“Will the children and their families go hungry? Oh, father, what will happen to us? We are hungry,” said the children.
Is this really what our country is coming to?
James Fleming
Clemmons
Democrats oppose wall to spite Trump
The Wall — who cares if it is concrete, wood, steel or multiple composition, as long as it is a barrier to keep people from entering our country illegally?
Costly? Yes, but not even close to the financial burden on our taxpayers every year that illegal immigrants drain from our system. There are 56,000 in our federal prison system alone. Trump is trying his best to protect our citizens.
It is fine to be concerned about keeping illegal families together, but think about the U.S. families that will never be “whole” again because of losing a child or family member to illegal criminal activity.
As for the government shutdown, blame Pelosi and Schumer.
They were all for a wall and border security until Trump wanted it.
I think it would be more productive to hold Congress’ pay until they can act like adults and work this out. It is also time for Congress to start doing its job by legislating rather than trying to investigate every move Trump makes.
We, the taxpayers, are paying Congress, and it’s time they started running the country.
Marilyn Gideon
Greensboro