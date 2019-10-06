Our president’s admirers decry “political correctness” when convenient but complain when his politically incorrect lies and vulgarity are exposed.
Lately he’s favored us with lies involving maps, gasoline, environmental and pollution regulations; gun background checks; what members of Congress have said and done; military appropriations; our allies; and unilateral trade agreements that were no better than previously established multilateral agreements while lacking cooperation to oppose China’s aggrandizing ventures into the South China Sea. And then come light bulb lies and Ukraine whoppers.
He’s raged at honorable Americans standing for law and truth and shamed himself by mendaciously mocking a young Swedish lady who understands climate change better than he and voices her message clearly and coherently, in better English than his unscripted muddle and inchoate ramblings.
Rather than defining a “stable genius,” his vulgarities and lies mark his egomaniacally impaired judgment and tragic ignorance.
Most Republicans support his contention that two wrongs make a right, that he’s above the law, and that morals and loyalty are matters of convenience, no longer requiring effort or commitment.
His base’s acceptance of his misstatements and deeds is indeed base, and his opponents need not apologize for calling him or them to account for this baseness.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
“Most Republicans support his contention that two wrongs make a right, that he’s above the law, and that morals and loyalty are matters of convenience, no longer requiring effort or commitment.“
I guess you know all of those Republicans. I do not like President Trump’s style or his immature attacks on his opponents. However, I will still vote for him before any leftist on the Democratic slate. Anyone who thinks that taking more from the hardworking citizens to provide free stuff to the poor decision makers and the lazy will make for a better country in the long term is a fool. I have no problem sharing with and aiding those who try their best and fail or those who are truly incapable of work, not those who “shoot themselves in the foot” and then claim they deserve support.
