Our president’s admirers decry “political correctness” when convenient but complain when his politically incorrect lies and vulgarity are exposed.

Lately he’s favored us with lies involving maps, gasoline, environmental and pollution regulations; gun background checks; what members of Congress have said and done; military appropriations; our allies; and unilateral trade agreements that were no better than previously established multilateral agreements while lacking cooperation to oppose China’s aggrandizing ventures into the South China Sea. And then come light bulb lies and Ukraine whoppers.

He’s raged at honorable Americans standing for law and truth and shamed himself by mendaciously mocking a young Swedish lady who understands climate change better than he and voices her message clearly and coherently, in better English than his unscripted muddle and inchoate ramblings.

Rather than defining a “stable genius,” his vulgarities and lies mark his egomaniacally impaired judgment and tragic ignorance.

Most Republicans support his contention that two wrongs make a right, that he’s above the law, and that morals and loyalty are matters of convenience, no longer requiring effort or commitment.

His base’s acceptance of his misstatements and deeds is indeed base, and his opponents need not apologize for calling him or them to account for this baseness.

Christopher C. Tew

Greensboro

