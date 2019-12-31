Trump (copy)

To Pastor Emeritus John M. Buchanan of the Fourth Presbyterian Church of Chicago (column, Dec. 26):

I generally agree with your evaluation, your judgment, of President Trump’s personal behavior. It’s certainly not the best example of a good Christian lifestyle.

However, I take exception to your personal opinions relative to the Christian Today publication and its present editor’s comments on President Trump. You state that Trump’s comment that Christianity Today is a “left wing” publication “is not remotely true.” With all respect, sir, you’re wrong.

Yes, the Rev. Billy Graham did years ago found Christianity Today, to counter your (as you state) “progressive” Christian Center liberal publication. As has occurred over the years to so many formerly fine moderate-to-conservative organizations and publications (the Ford Foundation, many of our mainline denominations, the media, our school systems, etc.), liberal progressives wrested control from the founders.

Thus, the eventual abandonment and repudiation of Christianity Today by the Billy Graham family and ministry.

Not being a good Christian is not listed in our U.S. Constitution as grounds for impeachment. Otherwise, few of our 45 presidents would have survived their first years in office. And comparing President Trump’s attempt to protect our sovereign borders from illegal invaders to King Herod’s slaughter of all baby boys in Bethlehem defies not only logic but your calling to shepherd us.

Clyde L. Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

