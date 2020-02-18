When they voted to acquit the president, Senate Republicans sowed the wind and today we see the Justice Department reaping the leading edge of a Trump whirlwind that will soon be sweeping across the country.
My paternal grandmother had an adage for every situation, and a favorite was: “Certain things are just not done.” She generally referred to simple bad manners, but I think her words also hold in moral situations.
What makes us human is that while we share the same passions as other animals — hunger, sex, fear, anger, etc. — we have a huge brain that includes a frontal cortex that helps us control those “animal” passions. All of us, within our individual sphere of influence and responsibility, can do many things, but the question we need to ask ourselves is should we?
Laws give some guidance, but tradition and convention often are a better guide — in both manners and morals. Our current president, alas, clearly thinks it is now his game, and like the cartoon character Calvin wants to make up his rules as the game progresses.
Surly adolescent behavior will continue and worsen; for sadly, little people age but often don’t grow up.
Jack Kraemer
Greensboro
