The proposals for the Battleground Park District that include destroying mature trees, building colorful pergolas, putting in zip lines, turning a grassy field into a parking lot and destroying more trees for a boardwalk do not resonate well with local residents. During the past 30 years, my family and neighbors have often walked or cycled through Country Park in admiration of the beautiful trees, lakes and wildlife, particularly the herds of deer that once grazed in that field.
This proposed amusement park is not in sync with the times. This is an era for teaching children and their parents how to live sustainably and how to protect and plant trees in order to compensate for the acres of trees destroyed during recent commercial and highway development.
It would be much wiser to spend $2.5 million for building a futuric village or training center based on permaculture and advanced technology. Residents, including veterans and displaced people, need to learn how to grow organic foods, develop ecological water filtration systems and build earth-friendly, solar-powered dwellings and hydro-powered vehicles. These and other skills are essential for surviving and curtailing the diseases and catastrophic storms that are caused by the area’s high carbon footprint.
Hazel Landers
Greensboro
