I am writing to shed light on the current environmental threat to bees and our food supply.
Bees are a source of sustainability for many of our crops, vegetables and fruits.
We rely on them to pollinate 71 out of the 100 crops that provide 90 percent of the world’s food.
Without bees we also would be without strawberries, chocolate and even coffee.
Unfortunately, there has been a decrease in these important pollinators that are affecting production of everyday food.
There are several reasons for this problem, such as global warming, habitat loss and parasites.
But, beyond these factors, the biggest and most readily addressable problem is the use of harmful bee-killing pesticides, called neonicotinoids.
So, I urge Gov. Cooper to take a stance on this issue to ban the use of pesticides that are killing our bees and affecting our valuable food supply.
Katie Craig
Chapel Hill