Juul stops advertising e-cigarettes, replaces CEO (copy)

In this 2018 file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass.

 Steven Senne/The Associated Press

A News & Record article published on Sept. 11 discussed the Trump administration’s proposal to ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes to combat a recent surge in underage vaping.

In recent years, e-cigarettes have become a popular smoking alternative to tobacco cigarettes.

There have been reports of people buying and using knock off/homemade cartridges that could contain toxic chemicals.

Within the past few months, eight people in the U.S. have died from a vaping related lung illness. The Centers for Disease Contriol and prevention has reported that there were 530 cases in 38 states of people dealing with issues of a “lung illness” relating to smoking e-cigarettes.

The Food and Drug Administration stated that it will develop guidelines to remove from the market all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco.

Where was the FDA prior to e-cigarettes being put on the market?

By looking at this case, we have to take a look at what is causing these people to get sick and die from them.

The FDA needs to diligently test the chemicals contained in the e-cigarette cartridges.

Since this issue is becoming a national crisis, ultimately, every state should ban the sell or use of e-cigarettes pending further investigation.

Zoei Fikes

Greensboro

