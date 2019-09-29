A News & Record article published on Sept. 11 discussed the Trump administration’s proposal to ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes to combat a recent surge in underage vaping.
In recent years, e-cigarettes have become a popular smoking alternative to tobacco cigarettes.
There have been reports of people buying and using knock off/homemade cartridges that could contain toxic chemicals.
Within the past few months, eight people in the U.S. have died from a vaping related lung illness. The Centers for Disease Contriol and prevention has reported that there were 530 cases in 38 states of people dealing with issues of a “lung illness” relating to smoking e-cigarettes.
The Food and Drug Administration stated that it will develop guidelines to remove from the market all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco.
Where was the FDA prior to e-cigarettes being put on the market?
By looking at this case, we have to take a look at what is causing these people to get sick and die from them.
The FDA needs to diligently test the chemicals contained in the e-cigarette cartridges.
Since this issue is becoming a national crisis, ultimately, every state should ban the sell or use of e-cigarettes pending further investigation.
Zoei Fikes
Greensboro
