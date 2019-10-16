A recent online commenter suggests (regarding my Oct. 13 letter) that we “Love the sinner, hate the sin.”
That is the self-righteous way some Christians still demean and discriminate against gay persons.
The phrase is not in the Bible, nor is it biblical in meaning. It’s judgmental, identifying LGBTQ persons as sinful in their orientation and their relationships. (See the actual Bible regarding logs and specks. And again, study the Scriptures, none of which address committed monogamous homosexual relationships.)
The phrase identifies gay persons as especially sinful. Many of these same Christians can quote the actual Bible (“All have sinned”) yet stigmatize gay persons by saying, “Hate (their) sin,” as if there is a hierarchy of sins topped by homosexuality.
That is not biblical.
In churches that preach “love the sinner,” the gay person is often excluded from leadership. The “fruit” of “love the sinner, hate the sin” is still depression, broken relationships and exclusion.
These bleed over into discrimination in housing, employment and other civil matters.
Bad teaching = bad fruit.
Practice the love and grace of Jesus Christ instead, affirming and welcoming our LGBTQ sisters and brothers into the full church community and standing up for their equal treatment in civil society.
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro
