Billy Ball (“Lingering inequality of school discipline in N.C.,” Jan. 5) must be a Democrat. His credibility is so flawed he can’t keep his bias from showing. He gives Mark Robinson plenty of opening paragraphs in his op-ed; then he wails about the obviousness of the inequality.
His argument is, “If we have been able to count on anything in this mercurial world, it is the assurance that black students in America are punished more frequently and severely than their white counterparts.” Then he quotes a Center for Racial Equity in Education report (2016-2017 data) to support his argument.
To not come off as an anti-education system troll, and to keep other liberals happy, he quotes the 2019 N.C. State report (“the data suggest that this disparity may be influenced by a cultural disconnect between teachers and black students”).
Mr. Ball needs to include number-of-occurrences-prior-to-suspension in his research.
He also needs to re-read his second paragraph, where he claims most short-term suspensions “are dished out for minor infractions like insubordination or disrespecting a teacher.” Whoa! Almost all definitions of insubordination boil down to “disrespect for authority.”
And Mr. Ball calls this a minor infraction. No wonder it’s a problem.
Len Docimo
High Point
