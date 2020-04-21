Regarding the April 18 sports column “A doomsday scenario raises ugly head as college athletics enters long waiting period”:

Ed Hardin warned that missing the revenue from the coming men’s football and basketball seasons could bring financial ruin — “not just for the athletics departments but for the schools.”

If he’s right, that tells you something about the state of higher education in America, doesn’t it?

If losing sports revenue would ruin your school, your school is already ruined.

Dave Stroble

Burlington

Load comments