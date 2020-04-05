As one who makes dashes into and out of our local grocery stores hoping to find toilet paper, I would like to suggest that the stores place them in an isle visible from the entrance.
This way, we all don’t have to travel through the store, into the back aisles, where they are shelved. We could just pop in and out and leave empty-handed, or lucky with less risk to all concerned.
Gina Saleda
Greensboro
