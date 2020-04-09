Regarding Dr. Wayne Hale’s letter (April 6) on the president’s response to this virus pandemic: Hopefully hindsight or an “autopsy” of our response to this international crisis will indeed produce lessons learned and areas for improvement. That does not mean it is helpful to look back while still engaged in the fight and throw stones, especially if you knew better at the time but remained silent, as did many of today’s “Monday morning” critics.
Furthermore, should we not do some research before parroting what we have heard on our favorite news channel?
As an example and with all due respect to the doctor, I offer this letter and the two specific criticisms it makes. Regarding the president’s travel restrictions implemented Jan. 31, Dr. Anthony Fauci is on record as repeatedly stating that this decision “has saved many, many lives.” And, according to FactCheck.org, the CDC did not turn down tests as this letter accuses (they are for undeveloped countries) and Joe Biden was misinformed in criticizing the president for doing so. We are fighting an invisible enemy known for only four months with information that changes daily.
Let’s pull together, get through this, and perform the autopsy after the crisis, not during.
Curtis Collins
Jamestown
