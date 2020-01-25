Australian Open qualifying begins despite poor air quality (copy) (copy)

A spectator wears a mask as smoke haze shrouds Melbourne during an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Australia on  Jan. 14.

 The Associated Press

The world is on fire. We saw the Amazon on fire, more fires in Europe than usual, and fires in Alaska lasting beyond the normal fire season. The record summer heat wave in Alaska this year has seen temperatures that weren’t expected until 2069. And then there’s Australia.

What does it all mean? It means that more Arctic sea ice now disappears in summer. It means wildlife habitats like that of the polar bear, seal and koala were severely damaged. It means melting ice raised sea levels. It means people’s lives were changed in the Arctic and South Pacific. It means coastal cities face huge future costs of rebuilding, and coastal people face relocation. It means we’re facing a climate crisis that threatens all of us and our descendants. It means worldwide we adults must make sacrifices now to preserve what we have for those who come after us. It means we better act now ... before our gross negligence makes it too late for us to lessen the likely terrible impact on our children and their children.

We were handed a world by our ancestors that we’ve enjoyed. Will we hand our descendants a world they’ll be able to enjoy?

Gary Parker

Archdale

