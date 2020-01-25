The world is on fire. We saw the Amazon on fire, more fires in Europe than usual, and fires in Alaska lasting beyond the normal fire season. The record summer heat wave in Alaska this year has seen temperatures that weren’t expected until 2069. And then there’s Australia.
What does it all mean? It means that more Arctic sea ice now disappears in summer. It means wildlife habitats like that of the polar bear, seal and koala were severely damaged. It means melting ice raised sea levels. It means people’s lives were changed in the Arctic and South Pacific. It means coastal cities face huge future costs of rebuilding, and coastal people face relocation. It means we’re facing a climate crisis that threatens all of us and our descendants. It means worldwide we adults must make sacrifices now to preserve what we have for those who come after us. It means we better act now ... before our gross negligence makes it too late for us to lessen the likely terrible impact on our children and their children.
We were handed a world by our ancestors that we’ve enjoyed. Will we hand our descendants a world they’ll be able to enjoy?
Gary Parker
Archdale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
OMG[ohmy] I had to read this twice to be sure. A Gary Parker letter with NO reference to Trump? Seriously? I've never seen that before!
These letters are all the same, the world is facing certain calamity and we'd better do something, but like this letter, there are no meaningful, realistic suggestions. I've got a suggestion. If already not doing so, stop driving and get off the grid for starters.
Gary, if you were King of the world, rather than just the “Mayor” of Archdale, how would you solve these burning issues? If you have some really good and workable solutions, I will nominate you to be made King of the World— I might have difficulty getting Russia, China, and India, as well as a few other growing nations to agree, but I will give it that old college try.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.