“You cannot stop what you cannot see.” Those words served as the motivation for South Korea’s leaders when, in late January, with only four known coronavirus cases at the time, they met with their top 20 medical companies to expedite testing to identify those infected and protect the public. Even then, they knew they were facing a looming pandemic.
One week later, South Korea had testing materials in the field. Seven weeks later, they had tested well over 290,000 people and identified more than 8,000 infections.
And what was happening in the “exceptional” USA?
Despite multiple intelligence briefings about the looming crises, during the time South Korea was rolling out its test, President Trump was deceptively stating the virus has been contained.
Five weeks later, as South Korea ramped up testing to a massive level, Trump was labeling the crisis as “another Democratic hoax.”
To this day, we remain woefully behind the rest of the world in testing. Trump and his cronies prioritized the impact to the stock market and his reelection over the health and well-being of citizens. Throughout this crisis, he has demonstrated zero vision, compassion and leadership.
Today, as he continues to spread misinformation and squander time, we continue to lose precious lives.
Brian Goldberg
Greensboro
