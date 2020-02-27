Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case (copy)

Concerning Jim Ertner’s recent letter, (“How could Trump possibly be worst?” Feb. 26): Missing was recognition that the magazine article Ertner claims lacked mention of our current president being among the 10 worst presidents did, in fact, mention the moral reprobate who now holds the office.

The article said: “U.S. News opted not to include President Donald Trump, who has yet to finish his first term. But he was deemed to be the worst president on the Presidential Greatness Rankings and third-worst in Siena’s Presidential Expert Poll.

“U.S. News did, however, include President Barack Obama for the first time. Obama ranked 13th-best, behind Lyndon B. Johnson and James Madison.”

I also note that our president received bottom or extremely low rankings from scholars who self-identified as conservative, maybe because of his legislating by emergency decrees and not understanding how tariffs work.

Ertner’s omission is probably not as egregious, or even intentional, as a popular, made-up quotation from Marcus Aurelius — which apparently originally came from supporters of our new great friend, India’s nationalistic Prime Minister Modi, but it gives further concern that some — many, if not most — Trump supporters have no more respect for accuracy and truth than His Mendacity himself.

Christopher C. Tew

Greensboro

