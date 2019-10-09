My wife Anna and I attended the Art in the Arboretum recently and it proved to be just one more reason we are so thrilled to have retired in Greensboro Beautiful two years ago. Like Greensboro itself, it proved to be a wonderfully diverse as well as entertaining and educational, featuring more than 50 artists.
There was something to be found for everyone on our leisurely stroll through the beautiful gardens comfortably laid out to avoid the congestion I have often experienced at similar events.
Coming from Wilmington, where we attended the Azalea Festival and River Fests for 25 years, I have to say I was much more impressed in every way with Art in the Arboretum in comparison to their older, more established counterparts.
Kudos to Mebane Ham and all of the volunteers who worked so hard to make this event so successful and enjoyable ... and just one more city highlight which “makes and keeps” Greensboro Beautiful. I am sure it will be a source of pride for Greensboro residents and an attraction that will draw thousands of visitors to the Gate City for years to come.
Marc Martin
Greensboro
