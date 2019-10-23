Trump likens House impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching' (copy)
It is now quite fashionable to criticize President Trump — even if one is unqualified to do so. Each day our editorial page prints letters from people who, amazingly enough, seem to understand foreign and domestic policy better than the president and his advisers. These armchair Ph.D.s are clairvoyant, and understood his Ukraine phone call before its release to the public.

In their wisdom, they hope either to impeach this president, or prevent his reelection, not seeing that only he stands between us and a socialist revolution. If you believe socialism is what the country needs, please read Friedrich Hayek or Ludwig von Mises.

Richard Merlo

Elkin

