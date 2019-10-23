It is now quite fashionable to criticize President Trump — even if one is unqualified to do so. Each day our editorial page prints letters from people who, amazingly enough, seem to understand foreign and domestic policy better than the president and his advisers. These armchair Ph.D.s are clairvoyant, and understood his Ukraine phone call before its release to the public.
In their wisdom, they hope either to impeach this president, or prevent his reelection, not seeing that only he stands between us and a socialist revolution. If you believe socialism is what the country needs, please read Friedrich Hayek or Ludwig von Mises.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.