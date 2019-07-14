Two points about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez analogizing our illegal alien detention facilities to concentration camps.
One, I just received in the mail the 240-page catalog for a temporary exhibition about Auschwitz at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. Strange: Nothing inside this massive, quality work resembles our detention of illegal aliens.
After the camps were liberated, the Allies forced German civilians to tour them; to watch movies about them; and to clean them up. Of course, the camps are now cleaned, but maybe Ocasio-Cortez should be forced to tour a Nazi concentration camp and to watch documentaries about them.
Then she should apologize to the Jewish community, especially camp survivors.
Two, why does this member of Congress get so much attention? She is a media darling, yet someone with a shotgun mouth, spewing America-hating comments such as comparing our detention facilities to concentration camps. She has garnered within her short career (less than a year) more publicity than most members of Congress receive in years. She is even known by her initials, the dreaded AOC.
One hopes that a camp tour would silence her — at least temporarily.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro