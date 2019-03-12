President Trump’s breathtakingly false claim that “extending the vote for women” was “led by people of faith and started in prayer” is too much to let stand. Trump told this bald-faced lie during his remarks at the annual panderfest called the National Prayer Breakfast.
No, Mr. Trump, the women’s suffrage movement was not “led by people of faith and started in prayer.” It was led by dissenters. And it’s high time for the freethinking community to claim its historic role in winning this women’s voting right.
The very first woman in the United States — and probably the world — to publicly call for the female vote was Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a confirmed agnostic. Stanton instigated and planned, with Lucretia Mott, Mary Ann McClintock, Jane Hunt and Martha C. Wright, the historic first women’s rights convention on July 19-20, 1848.
Stanton’s call for women’s suffrage at the Seneca Calls Convention was considered almost too shocking to utter. The suffrage plank, though much-disputed, not only won endorsement there but would galvanize women for the next 72 years.
What kind of person lies at a prayer breakfast?
Joseph Saldarini
Greensboro