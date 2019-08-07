Our community owes Mark Brazil and his team a big “thank you” for hosting a great Wyndham Championship. A special thank-you also to the hundreds of volunteers who gave of their time to help make the event so special. The tournament gives the world a view of what a great place Greensboro is.
Thank you, Wyndham Worldwide, BB&T and Lincoln Financial for your generous support of the tournament. Think of all the moving parts that need to come together to make it a success. It was done to perfection!
Jim Melvin
Greensboro
The writer is president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.