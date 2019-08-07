web hardin 080419 (copy)

J.T. Poston tips his cap to spectators waiting for autographs after winning the Wyndham Championship.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Our community owes Mark Brazil and his team a big “thank you” for hosting a great Wyndham Championship. A special thank-you also to the hundreds of volunteers who gave of their time to help make the event so special. The tournament gives the world a view of what a great place Greensboro is.

Thank you, Wyndham Worldwide, BB&T and Lincoln Financial for your generous support of the tournament. Think of all the moving parts that need to come together to make it a success. It was done to perfection!

Jim Melvin

Greensboro

The writer is president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.