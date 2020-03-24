In recent days the president and his supporting staff have conducted noon press conferences updating the American public about efforts to address the coronavirus. This is a welcome development.
However, I can’t help but notice how many staffers feel it is necessary to mention the president in their remarks. It seems a culture exists in this administration that expects people to praise the president in every presentation.
Vice President Pence seems particularly inclined to “polish the teacher’s apple.”
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
have you ever noticed jimmy speaks in the third person
