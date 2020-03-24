There is a saying, “Cometh the hour, cometh the man.”
With respect to Trump and the coronavirus, it is more like “Cometh the hour, whereth the man?”
Gene Campbell
Greensboro
likely just me but i never heard this "saying" until now...sounds sexist, and pornographic!
