My Advent devotional asks today, referring to Isaiah 61:1, “How does anyone bind up the brokenhearted?”

During a conversation with one of the undocumented immigrant friends I’ve been blessed to know, she told me she hoped some day to be able to tell her story, her truth about having to live the way she must live: The constant fear. The agonizing worry of being taken from her children. Limitations in what she can do and where she can go that we can barely conceive. The chances she feels she must take. The awareness that many consider her a criminal.

Imagining the horror of a detention center and the terror of deportation to an unfamiliar country. Being unable to obtain an education or a job.

“Why, why do they do this? All we want is to be able to work, to pay taxes, to provide for our families.”

Why indeed.

She tells me I am her friend, one to whom she can speak her truth. I feel utterly helpless. My heart breaks for her. I am humbled by awareness that only chance has dictated our different lives. We part with a hug and promise to stay in touch. Come, oh come, Emmanuel.

Melanie Rodenbough

Greensboro

