In my view, it is doubtful that Senate Republicans will get both an early and a very short Senate trial for President Trump.
Senate Majority Leader McConnell has pledged to take his marching orders from the White House. Speaker Pelosi and the House managers (prosecutors) could decide to delay presenting the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Trump would have to rule in limbo for a while.
The delay could be for a short period, say, through the Christmas holidays, and the weeks of January.
In the meantime, if the president should commit some new, gross abuse of power — Attorney General Barr is bound to approve under his anti-constitutional theory of “the unitary executive” — the speaker could lower the boom, and forward the charges straightaway to the Senate.
The specter of the coming trial will hang over Trump’s head — and, indeed, over the head of the Senate leader — as 23 of the 53 Republican senators must stand for election in 2020.
If there is a delay, the momentum for the trial could lose some steam. On the other hand, it would provide more time to pursue subpoenas in the courts for witnesses McGahn, Bolton, Giuliani and Mulvaney — not to mention the malevolent personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
It ain’t over until it is over!
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
The writer was chief legislative assistant to the Senate Democratic Majority Whip, 1974-1977.
