President Trump just rolled back the fuel-efficiency standards, while the country is focused on containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Trump’s administrators in the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation released new fuel-efficiency rules for cars and trucks that void the previous stricter rules mandated in 2012.
The new terms will allow American cars to emit nearly a billion tons more carbon dioxide and consume about 80 billion more gallons of gasoline throughout the vehicle’s lifespan. The Trump administration’s new rule piles on more greenhouse gas emissions, more premature deaths and ultimately higher consumer costs.
President Barack Obama publicly denounced Trump’s decision. “We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial,” tweeted President Obama. “All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.”
Even now we can call our representatives as gutting the clean car standards makes no sense in harming us with breathing dirtier air, stalling progress in the fight against the impending climate crisis while increasing our societal cost. While you’re at it, promote carbon-pricing legislation, too.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
