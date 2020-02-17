After reading Richard Koritz’s letter in the Feb. 12 N&R expressing his admiration of Leonard Pitts for exposing, in his words, “the big lie” about one of the most important events of the 20th century, I am compelled to respond.
I am not a scholar or a letter writer, but I hope you will indulge me the chance to reply in honor of my four uncles, my father, my wife’s father and her three uncles who served in World War II and the millions of other British, Canadian, Australians and others who served in the Allied war effort. Yes, the Russian army did liberate Auschwitz, just as the Allied forces liberated the other concentration camps.
As for America, we were doing the best we could; you know, there was another little fight going on in the Pacific at the same time.
Mr. Koritz, if you doubt the U.S.A.’s standing in Europe, I invite you to travel to Normandy next June and see how the French feel about America.
As for the strong odor coming from Washington, I invite you to move to Russia and see if you like the smell of communism better.
Robert Kennedy
Robbins
