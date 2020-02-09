Contrary to what Kathleen Parker says (column, “Write for your race, culture,” Feb. 5), the issue with the book “American Dirt” isn’t writing about a culture not one’s own.
It is failing to do the proper research and instead just making it up on the fly. William Styron did his research when he wrote “Sophie’s Choice,” just as other authors have done when writing outside their immediate experience.
Ms. Cummins did not: her book contains numerous mistakes and assumptions, not to mention a few linguistic gaffes, that cut the book’s good intentions off at the kneecaps.
Perhaps Ms. Parker should do a bit more research herself as to why people are decrying this book instead of rushing to the “I’m such a victim here” stance.
Who knows, it might make her a better writer herself.
Sean Martin
Mebane
