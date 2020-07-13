Thomas Paine from “The American Crisis” in 1776: “These are the times that try men’s souls; the summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands by it now deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered. …”

America, as conceived, is almost perfect. Unfortunately it is executed by people, all of whom are flawed. At our worst, we are no better than any other society, but at our best, we are the most amazing country in this world. Americans saved the planet from tyranny in two World Wars, explored the moon and brought down the Berlin Wall. Americans invented light bulbs, telephones, airplanes, the internet, PCs and cell phones. This is not serendipity. This is a direct result of American spirit, freedom, genius and tenacity.

Today, the world is on fire — no time for summer soldiers and sunshine patriots. This is the time to loudly speak our free minds and unashamedly reclaim our country. Remember the greatness of America, even while recognizing the shortcomings of her people. Choose freedom over tyranny. Choose law and order over mob rule. Choose America.

Stephen O’Connell

Greensboro

