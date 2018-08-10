In response to “The Paper Chase” (front page, July 28): This article doesn’t tell the whole truth. Fundraising is a necessary part of political campaigns, but not all contributions are created equal. Only one candidate in the 13th District race has taken a pledge not to accept corporate PAC contributions: Kathy Manning. This article contains a misleading graphic that implies all featured candidates are accepting corporate PAC contributions.
Rep. Budd, on the other hand, has taken more than $280,000 from the financial services industry alone. His campaign is bankrolled by corporate PAC donors like big banks, payday lenders and insurance companies that are looking out for their bottom lines instead of everyday people. And, when money talks, Budd listens. From protecting payday lenders to being hailed as Wall Street’s “best new ally” for choosing big banks over small businesses, Budd’s special-interest corporate PAC contributors are getting their money’s worth.
Manning has a 30-year, proven track record of making our community a better place. We can trust her to get things done for us, just as she always has. There’s only one choice in the 13th District race: Kathy Manning.
Connie Tyre
Greensboro