The article titled “Cheers, tears and prayers usher in new decade” (Jan. 1) opens by stating, “Revelers around the globe are bidding farewell to a decade …” Alas, the article is a year early, since decades begin with the year ending in the numeral 1 and finish with a 0. For example, Jan. 1, 2001, opened the 21st century and the start of the new millennium, just as the year 1 A.D. (not the year 0 A.D.!) marked the beginning of the Christian era.
No less an authority than Donysius Exiguus, who was born around the year 470, was the first to suggest counting the passage of the years from the date of the birth of Jesus Christ; the beginning of the anno Domini (which means “Year of Our Lord” in Latin) era, or A.D. And the rest, “they” say, is history!
Jim Ertner
Greensboro
So, I got a champagne hangover for nothing?
