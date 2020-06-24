I recently flew on American Airlines and discovered that their official face mask-wearing policy is as follows: “A face covering is required while flying on American, except for very young children or anyone with a condition that prevents them from wearing one.”
On the flight, I observed several people not wearing them, so presumably they have a “condition that prevents them from wearing one.”
Consequently, I have a few questions for American Airlines:
1. Does a “condition” that prevents passengers from wearing a face mask also magically prevent them from spreading the virus?
2. What “conditions” qualify for the exemption?
3. How do you verify the authenticity of the passenger’s claim?
4. Are these exempt passengers tested to ensure they’re not COVID-positive?
Let’s face it, until businesses and governments mandate compliance with face mask use, the current pandemic will be with us for a long, long time.
Viruses don’t care about anyone’s “constitutional right” not to wear one.
Ron Nichols
Greensboro
