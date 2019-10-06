Issued from her perch of adult crystal clarity, Barbara Moran’s condescending climate crisis apologia (letter, Oct. 1) provides to doubters/deniers a comforting palliative and escape hatch from harsh, existential realities.
We can readily acknowledge the near-universal human quest for a “better life” of greater abundance and creature comforts. However, here is where we have dismally failed: We have been blind, deaf, mute and dumb and dumber in acknowledging the devastating consequences and costs all along the way of that innate quest.
Instead, through innocent ignorance or self-absorbed, neglectful design, we have been fouling our only nest, literally to the point of our threatened extinction.
By all means let us just toss to the wind the simplistic, naïve counsel of youth. Bless their sweet hearts, what can they know?
Well, they can know that we adults are those who in Greta Thunberg’s penetrating and insightful words lack the “maturity” and gumption to save our planet from ruin. “Out of the mouth of babes and suckling’s hast thou ordained strength” (Psalms 8:6); “And a little child shall lead them” (Isaiah 11:6).
An epitaph: In their arrogance grown “weary,” they refused to heed the unlikely prophet’s voice.
E. Jackson Harrington Jr.
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.