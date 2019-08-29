Bolsonaro says Amazon nations should decide region's future

A lush forest sits next to a field of charred trees in Vila Nova Samuel, Brazil, Tuesday. Lingering smoke in the Amazon caused concern  among Brazilians who say that respiratory problems, particularly among children and the elderly, have increased as fires in the region rage.

 Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

As adults we are not responsible for how other people feel, nor for how they behave, nor for the outcomes of their behavior. However, we are responsible to each other and to future generations to support positive changes that benefit everyone. We meet this responsibility by creating and nurturing things that will outlast us.

We will have an opportunity soon to contribute to the success of the Youth Climate Strike on Sept. 20. Youths from around the world have been striking every Friday for the past year to bring increased attention to the global threats of climate change as well as to encourage adults to act in the best interest of future generations. On Sept. 20, we adults have been invited to strike, too.

Our participation can range from asking our friends to get involved to supporting political candidates, to making some noise in local media, to engaging in a public protest. Our best resource for becoming a supporter is 350.org. Additionally, we can encourage more young people to get involved in the upcoming climate strike. The best resource for youths is at ncarolina@youthclimatestrikeus.org.

Dortch Mann

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments