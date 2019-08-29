As adults we are not responsible for how other people feel, nor for how they behave, nor for the outcomes of their behavior. However, we are responsible to each other and to future generations to support positive changes that benefit everyone. We meet this responsibility by creating and nurturing things that will outlast us.
We will have an opportunity soon to contribute to the success of the Youth Climate Strike on Sept. 20. Youths from around the world have been striking every Friday for the past year to bring increased attention to the global threats of climate change as well as to encourage adults to act in the best interest of future generations. On Sept. 20, we adults have been invited to strike, too.
Our participation can range from asking our friends to get involved to supporting political candidates, to making some noise in local media, to engaging in a public protest. Our best resource for becoming a supporter is 350.org. Additionally, we can encourage more young people to get involved in the upcoming climate strike. The best resource for youths is at ncarolina@youthclimatestrikeus.org.
Dortch Mann
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.