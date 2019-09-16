“How strange that the nature of life is change, yet the nature of human beings is to resist change,” wrote Elizabeth Lesser.
Sounds like a mantra for the climate change debate.
At this juncture, we all should be asking ourselves: What’s to lose by taking some action to hedge our bets on whether life for our grandchildren is going to be as breathable and drinkable as we’ve known it?
Congress has before it the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763).
The cool thing about it this legislation is that it puts front and center the Republicans’ mantra to let the open market work for us. Until we dare to put a price on carbon, which will put a value on how much we want that legacy for our grandkids, we’re pretty much at the mercy of every Florence, Michael or Dorian churning through a hyper-heated atmosphere.
The rest of Lesser’s quote: “And how ironic that the difficult times we fear might ruin us are the very ones that can break us open and help us blossom into who we were meant to be.”
Stephen McCollum
Greensboro
