Marc A. Thiessen’s racism shines through loud and clear in his “opinion” piece, “Stacey Abrams is Democrats’ Palin” (May 21). He argues that Abrams isn’t qualified to be vice president because she “never won a statewide race” and lacks foreign policy experience. (Abrams has held electoral office, serving as minority leader of Georgia’s state House.) Isn’t that an argument for Trump’s “Presi-don’t-see”? Trump had neither “experience (nor) electoral success.”
The Constitution establishes the qualifications for the office of president. The electorate votes for the “best person” among those on the ballot. Trump was qualified to be president, I hate to admit.
Was he the best? No. That designation went to Hillary Clinton, along with her 3 million extra votes. Trump only won because of the Electoral College. Nevertheless, he met the minimum qualifications.
People of color and women, in general, have had to work harder and smarter than us white guys in order to prove themselves. In Thiessen’s world, the sole qualifications must be being lily white and male to achieve the highest office.
Tom Murray
Greensboro
