I am a 91-year old male who has always had a respect for life, all life. But if I had been a teenage girl with an unwanted pregnancy, I would certainly not have wanted my government to prevent me from having an abortion (if that was my choice.) And yet, most (not all) of my right-leaning friends, who in many other ways don’t like “big government” interfering with their personal lives, favor all sorts of barriers to this most personal and difficult decision. Why is that?
Abortion is not a societal problem. Just the opposite. We are suffering from over-, not under-, population. Unwanted children are not in short supply. Why not let this individually chosen method of birth control take place unimpeded? It causes no hardship on society or any of its members, except perhaps the pregnant woman.
I respect the life of the fertilized egg, zygote or embryo, but I also respect the life of its owner. One can’t have it both ways.
George Haeseler
Greensboro