“Wartime president”?

Let’s look more closely at this “wartime president” claim.

In a shooting war, a general decides that an objective needs to be taken from the enemy. He can order his troops to take it. Will some of them die? Possibly. Will they all die? No, since they are not all involved.

Might the general die? Probably not, since he is not personally taking part in the attack.

So what about claims that we should immediately “open up the economy”?

If we do, who may die? Will the man in the Oval Office die?

Probably not, since he has access to testing and medical support not available to everyone. Will thousands more of his citizens die? Probably, since there are not enough testing kits for everyone nor a vaccine or other preventatives for the disease.

So, what we have is a “general” commanding millions of people to do something that he won’t suffer the consequences of, and who has shown more interest in protecting his image than his citizens.

Is this the kind of “wartime” leadership we want?

David Johnson

Greensboro

