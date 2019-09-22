Trump (copy) (copy)
Inspired by Psalm 137:

By the rivers of ruin, we sit down and there we weep when we remember America of yesterday.

We yearn for the days of checks and balances constructed upon republican principles. A representative government ruled by laws and service to the hodgepodge of peoples composing its citizenry. A nation once firmly rooted in democracy and determined to uphold its principles now languishes in the filth of political corruption.

Men of conscience built an America idolized by the world. That, however, was before corporations became people, lobbyists made millionaires out of our elected representatives, and the snake injected his venom of fear, anger and governmental disrespect into the sons of the Lady of Liberty.

The Donald polarized all he was elected to unite. With complete disregard for American governance, MAGA’s distortions were magnified and spun by Ailes and Hannity’s ilk to give Middle America what it wanted to hear.

Dissension grew as the Oval Office assumed almost complete control of the branches of government. This crime family blatantly defied and glared at the impotent legislators who stood in their way.

“Save the Union” has been replaced with “protect the president at all costs to the Union.”

John Dickey

Greensboro

