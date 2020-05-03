Eastern Music Festival Conducting Students (copy) (copy)

Eastern Music Festival music director and Maestro Gerard Schwarz (center) conducts along with student Nisan Ak, from Istanbul, Turkey, during a conducting class at Guilford College in Greensboro in 2016.

 Andrew Krech/News & Record

As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with planning, scheduling and the anticipation of annually scheduled events, the closure of Eastern Music Festival for this summer was inevitable. This is a profound loss for Greensboro: we will not get to experience the excitement and joy as the students and faculty come together to enrich one another and our community through music.

These moments are what Sheldon Morgenstern made a reality decades ago. He was 22 when his dream of bringing together young talents from across the world to study and celebrate the blending of sounds and melodies both familiar and new became EMF. His vision of discovering the incredible gift of music through collaboration, study and exuberant performance has sustained many for generations. This will be the first summer no one will have that experience.

Music connects us, makes us feel happy, sad, curious and contemplative. I am deeply saddened by this inevitable news, as Eastern Music Festival is something I look forward to every year. EMF is the only classical music that happens each summer in Greensboro; its value and importance will be felt for a long while during its absence this year.

Gail LeBauer
Greensboro
