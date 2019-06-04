It is difficult for one person to feel that they can do anything to affect climate change/global warming. But I have a suggestion. On a hot day when you are in your car parked at Whole Foods, Friendly Shopping Center or anywhere else, please roll down your windows and turn off your engine. You can still have a great cellphone conversation with your windows down, and you will be doing something that may help your children and grandchildren.
Robert Cannon
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.