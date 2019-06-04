Driving car (copy)
Thinkstock

It is difficult for one person to feel that they can do anything to affect climate change/global warming. But I have a suggestion. On a hot day when you are in your car parked at Whole Foods, Friendly Shopping Center or anywhere else, please roll down your windows and turn off your engine. You can still have a great cellphone conversation with your windows down, and you will be doing something that may help your children and grandchildren.

Robert Cannon

Greensboro

