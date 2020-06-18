Greensboro Prayer March (copy)

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James shakes hands with Bishop Freddie Marshall of Christ Cathedral of the Triad during the City Help of the Triad and Triad Pastors’ Prayer March on Saturday.

 Allison Lee Isley/Lee Newspapers

A word to the police officers contemplating leaving their profession due to the George Floyd protests:

I really, really, really appreciate your efforts and your sacrifice.

You have a dangerous profession. There is a very real possibility that you will either not survive or be seriously hurt during your workday.

You are virtually certain to be insulted by persons who are an embarrassment to the human species while you are required to maintain your composure.

During your career, you are often the first on the scene when persons need help. Because of you, most people can feel safe and secure from the criminals among us.

You are men, you are women. You represent all races and I’m glad you are here.

No, I am not a policeman, but I served in the military for 20 years and know something of your sacrifice.

Albert. N. Carter

Greensboro

