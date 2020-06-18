A word to the police officers contemplating leaving their profession due to the George Floyd protests:
I really, really, really appreciate your efforts and your sacrifice.
You have a dangerous profession. There is a very real possibility that you will either not survive or be seriously hurt during your workday.
You are virtually certain to be insulted by persons who are an embarrassment to the human species while you are required to maintain your composure.
During your career, you are often the first on the scene when persons need help. Because of you, most people can feel safe and secure from the criminals among us.
You are men, you are women. You represent all races and I’m glad you are here.
No, I am not a policeman, but I served in the military for 20 years and know something of your sacrifice.
Albert. N. Carter
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.