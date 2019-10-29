The new White House strategy for Ukraine should be redefining Halloween. Instead of “trick or treat,” where you promise not to toilet-paper someone’s house for a candy payout, the White House wants everyone to ring a doorbell and say “Quid pro quo.” Or alternatively, “Trump for treats.”
James Regan
Whitsett
