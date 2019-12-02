As rockets rain down, Israel intensifies its strikes in Gaza (copy)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem Wednesday, Nov. 13

 Ronen Zvulun/Via Associated Press

Recent reporting out of Israel included the story that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges that include breach of trust, fraud and bribery; and, as many do when caught, he blames others. The prime minister may well be forced to vacate his position and if not, he will face these charges after he leaves office.

A noted Israeli political leader made an important statement that applies to all democratic countries throughout the world when he said: “The interest of the people requires that they live in a state where no man is above the law.”

Hmm ... just wondering.

Bob Kollar

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments