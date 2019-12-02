Recent reporting out of Israel included the story that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges that include breach of trust, fraud and bribery; and, as many do when caught, he blames others. The prime minister may well be forced to vacate his position and if not, he will face these charges after he leaves office.
A noted Israeli political leader made an important statement that applies to all democratic countries throughout the world when he said: “The interest of the people requires that they live in a state where no man is above the law.”
Hmm ... just wondering.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
