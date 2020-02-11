Is honesty really the best policy? It’s a tough question to answer sometimes.

In ancient Greece, Diogenes wandered while carrying a lantern and searching for an honest man. In Washington, D.C., he would have found several who testified during the impeachment inquiry.

Among them is Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Vindman told the truth, under oath during the impeachment inquiry. Now he and his twin brother no longer have their jobs.

There is a vindictive president in the White House, and Vindman must have known what was coming after he testified. I can’t help but admire a person who would speak up as he did.

I think Vindman deserves the Medal of Freedom more than that doctor-shopping misogynist who just got it.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

