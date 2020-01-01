President Trump has long vilified the news media. He calls stories criticizing him fake news.
Freedom House (a grant-funded, non-government organization that does research on democracy and human rights around the world) recently released its annual report on the status of the free press worldwide. The report explains that the free press is critical to democracy and is under threat worldwide.
They state, “The problem has arisen in tandem with right wing populism. ... Populist leaders present themselves as the defenders of an aggrieved majority against liberal elites and ethnic minorities whose loyalties they question, and argue that the interests of the nation — as they describe them — should override democratic principles like the free press, transparency, and open debate. The goal is to make the press serve those in power rather than the people.”
The report goes on, “President Trump’s continual vilification of the press has seriously exacerbated an ongoing erosion of public confidence in the mainstream news media.”
This Trump tactic of attacking the free press gravely threatens our democracy. But thankfully, the free press — not the liberal press or the conservative press, but the free press — continues to report truthfully on this president. And the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution continues to protect them.
Gary Parker
Archdale
