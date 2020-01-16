In the Sunday paper you printed a column extolling the virtues of Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, a candidate for governor. It was basically a paid political ad but it was not labeled as such. I was really disappointed you decided to print it without declaring what it was. Will all the other candidates for governor, both Republican and Democrat, be afforded the same opportunity? What about candidates for other state offices? They should be given a chance to respond.

Carol Ingram

Greensboro

Editor’s note: As a policy, the News & Record will not publish any op-eds from political candidates that are submitted after Jan. 1. The Forest column, which was not paid advertising, was submitted in late December. An op-ed from the Democratic candidate, Gov. Roy Cooper, ran on Dec. 15.

