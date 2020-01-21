Among few things that I read or hear which set my hair on fire is a straw man argument.

Wikipedia defines this as “a form of argument and an informal fallacy based on giving the impression of refuting an opponent’s argument, while actually refuting an argument that was not presented by that opponent. One who engages in this fallacy is said to be ‘attacking a straw man.’ ”

A perfect example is the following quote in the recent column by Charles Davenport Jr. (column, Jan. 19, “Some inconvenient facts about voter ID”).

In that column he writes, “Besides, what could be more racist than the assumption, routinely made by liberals, that blacks are too ignorant and incompetent to procure an acceptable ID, even when they are given years to do so, and even when the IDs can be obtained for free?”

Assumption by liberals, where, what and when?

Oops. It appears that I was trying to refute his fallacious assumption about racist liberals, the straw man argument.

Instead, liberals argue that voter ID decreases minority participation in elections and that IDs only correct a virtually, nonexistent problem: voter impersonation.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments