Among few things that I read or hear which set my hair on fire is a straw man argument.
Wikipedia defines this as “a form of argument and an informal fallacy based on giving the impression of refuting an opponent’s argument, while actually refuting an argument that was not presented by that opponent. One who engages in this fallacy is said to be ‘attacking a straw man.’ ”
A perfect example is the following quote in the recent column by Charles Davenport Jr. (column, Jan. 19, “Some inconvenient facts about voter ID”).
In that column he writes, “Besides, what could be more racist than the assumption, routinely made by liberals, that blacks are too ignorant and incompetent to procure an acceptable ID, even when they are given years to do so, and even when the IDs can be obtained for free?”
Assumption by liberals, where, what and when?
Oops. It appears that I was trying to refute his fallacious assumption about racist liberals, the straw man argument.
Instead, liberals argue that voter ID decreases minority participation in elections and that IDs only correct a virtually, nonexistent problem: voter impersonation.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“Instead, liberals argue that voter ID decreases minority participation in elections and that IDs only correct a virtually, nonexistent problem: voter impersonation.”
Malarkey, Harvey. The most recent article in the N&R contended that minorities, the elderly, and disabled were the groups most affected because they have a difficult time getting IDs. So, I guess you aren’t attacking a straw man, you are just misrepresenting the facts. If that misrepresentation is intentional, it’s otherwise known as lying. Does that set your hair on fire? No, that’s right, it’s your pants that would be on fire
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.